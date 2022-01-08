Djokovic supporters dance into the night outside tennis star’s detention hotel
01:42
Share this -
copied
Supporters of Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic danced overnight and into the next day outside the hotel in Melbourne, Australia, where the player is being detained ahead of an appeal against his visa cancellation. Djokovic was denied entry upon landing ahead of the Australian Open.Jan. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Djokovic supporters dance into the night outside tennis star’s detention hotel
01:42
UP NEXT
Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement
01:29
Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters
01:31
Kazakh president authorizes shoot to kill against protesters
01:16
Global Covid cases surpass 300 million amid omicron surge
03:59
Asylum seeker held in Djokovic's Melbourne hotel speaks out