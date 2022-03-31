DNA evidence helps identify suspect in 1987 Michigan murder
Investigative genealogist Gabriella Vargas used "DNA matching" to identify 67-year-old Patrick Gilham as the man responsible for the stabbing death of Roxanne Wood. WOOD's Byron Tollefson reports.March 31, 2022
