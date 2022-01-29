IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DNA evidence links man to 4 Colorado murders dating back more than 40 years

DNA evidence links man to 4 Colorado murders dating back more than 40 years

Officials identified the suspect as Michael Ervin, who died by suicide while jailed on another crime, after DNA linked him to the murders of four women who were killed between 1978 and 1981. KUSA’s Kevin Vaughn reports.Jan. 29, 2022

