IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48

  • Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud

    03:31

  • Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California

    01:52

  • Missouri man sentenced to life for 2019 murder of pregnant wife

    01:55

  • NYC bodega clerk facing murder charges after fatally stabbing man

    03:32

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

  • Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

    04:44

  • Two men charged in overdose deaths of Los Angeles model, friend

    01:27

  • Police charge suspected gunman in Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting

    04:52

  • Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

    04:13

  • Highland Park community grieves July Fourth tragedy

    01:56

  • Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:58

  • Person of interest identified in Illinois parade shooting

    01:40

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53

  • Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50

NBC News Channel

DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend

01:44

New forensic technology has implicated a California tech executive in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman killed 30 years ago. The suspect, who will be arraigned on a murder charge, was the roommate of the victim’s boyfriend and was previously arrested in connection to the murder. KNTV’s Alyssa Goard reports.July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48

  • Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud

    03:31

  • Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California

    01:52

  • Missouri man sentenced to life for 2019 murder of pregnant wife

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All