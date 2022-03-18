IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom 01:49
UP NEXT
Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store 03:05 WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May 01:11 Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary' 03:34 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34 NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28 Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says 01:27 Kansas school shooting followed request to search student's backpack 01:32 El Paso, Texas, hair salon offers safe space for transgender community as part of 'Strands of Trans' 01:35 ‘We are out of time’: Family of missing Nevada woman calls for help in search 01:57 Alex Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming indicted on new charges in insurance fraud scheme 01:35 Washington state deputy killed during SWAT shootout 01:41 Security footage shows missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion moments before apparent abduction 01:32 Four Disney employees among 108 arrested in Florida human trafficking sting 01:26 Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse 01:47 Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees 03:29 Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring 03:22 Covid cases surge in China and Europe 03:36 New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody 03:57 Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline 03:14 DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom 01:49
Authorities say with the help of DNA evidence they were able to identify Warren Robertson, a tow truck driver who died in a house fire in 1999, as responsible for the murder of Diane Dahn whose body was found in her San Diego apartment. KNSD's Jackie Crea reports.
March 18, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
DNA helps identify killer in 1988 murder of San Diego mom 01:49
UP NEXT
Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store 03:05 WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May 01:11 Recovering addict describes internet’s meth underground: 'It's very dark, it's scary' 03:34 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34 NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28