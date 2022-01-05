IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DNA technology helps solve 1995 rape and murder

    02:03
DNA technology helps solve 1995 rape and murder

02:03

Investigators say 49-year-old Kelvin Arnold died just months before they were able to tie him to Nacole Smith's murder, as well as another rape committed in 2004. WXIA's Brittany Kleinpeter reports.Jan. 5, 2022

