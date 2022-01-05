Investigators say 49-year-old Kelvin Arnold died just months before they were able to tie him to Nacole Smith's murder, as well as another rape committed in 2004. WXIA's Brittany Kleinpeter reports.Jan. 5, 2022
DNA technology helps solve 1995 rape and murder
