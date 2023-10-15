IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gaza doctor pleads for end to war: 'Stop the bombing'

    03:22
    Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas

    01:57

  • Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says

    02:22

  • Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war

    02:58

  • Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel

    02:17

  • Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops

    03:03

  • Israeli military amasses troops along border ahead of planned coordinated attack

    04:34

  • Netanyahu meets with families of Israeli hostages

    00:49

  • A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    05:01

  • U.K.'s foreign secretary urges Israel to use 'restraint'

    01:00

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

    01:41

  • Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    01:24

  • Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    01:23

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

    14:02

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

    01:35

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

    01:55

  • How is Biden working with Israel to prevent a wider war with Hamas?

    01:52

  • US announces evacuation efforts to help Americans leave Israel

    02:04

  • Hamas will kill hostages if Israel closes in, former US admiral says

    03:53

  • Thousands flee Gaza, seek shelter ahead Israel’s invasion

    02:48

Gaza doctor pleads for end to war: 'Stop the bombing'

03:22

Al-Awda Hospital Manager Dr. Ahmed Mhanna pleaded for the Israel-Hamas war to stop as the hospital is on the verge of running out of fuel. “Stop the bombing against our civilian people,” said Mhanna.Oct. 15, 2023

