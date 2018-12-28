Doctor of Cuba patients explains research of mysterious 'health attacks'

Doctor of U.S. diplomats in Cuba explains research behind mysterious ‘health attacks’ 03:38 copied!

Since 2016, 26 U.S. diplomats stationed in Cuba reported suffering from a mysterious set of ailments, including changes in hearing, balance, and cognition. The U.S. government has turned to military and medical research to explain the cause of these suspected health attacks. In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Michael Hoffer of the University of Miami Health System explains his research into the incidents.

Read More