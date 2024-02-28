IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp
Feb. 28, 202402:32
NBC News

One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp

02:32

Dr. Ragaa Ukasha set up his practice in a tiny tent in the sprawling Al-Mawasi camp in Rafah, where tens of thousands of displaced Gazans are struggling to survive amid famine and disease. He works for free but has barely any medicines or equipment. “I swear, the situation is disastrous,” he told NBC News.Feb. 28, 2024

