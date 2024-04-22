IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Columbia classes go virtual over Gaza protest tensions, U.S. ally blasts Biden's cannibal comments, and the Spice Girls have an impromptu reunion

Watch: Doctors save the baby of pregnant woman killed in an airstrike on Rafah
April 22, 202401:34
Doctors at Rafah's Kuwaiti Hospital performed an emergency cesarean section on a woman who was 30 weeks pregnant and had died in an Israeli airstrike. The newborn was later transferred to the city's Emirati Hospital for specialist care.April 22, 2024

