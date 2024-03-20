IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare
March 20, 202401:17
    Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare

Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare

Police said there was no sign of a bomb at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, where Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers played the San Diego Padres in the league’s first regular-season games in South Korea.March 20, 2024

    Dodgers and Padres play in MLB opener in Seoul amid security scare

