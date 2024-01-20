IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake

02:51

Michigan State Police officer Kammeron Bennetts wasn't able to get close enough to rescue a 65-year-old man who had fallen into a frozen lake but was able to coax the man's dog Ruby to carry a rescue disc to him. With the dog's help, the man was pulled to safety. WPBN's Marc Shollet reports.Jan. 20, 2024

Play All