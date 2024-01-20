Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake

Video captures aftermath of 10-year-old boy bitten by shark in Bahamas02:46
- Now Playing
Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake02:51
- UP NEXT
Boeing cargo plane forced to make emergency landing after fire and 'engine malfunction'01:27
Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt01:45
State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults02:29
Third grade teacher becomes TikTok sensation for her financial lessons01:39
Small plane makes emergency landing on Virginia highway01:08
Alec Baldwin indicted by New Mexico grand jury in 'Rust' shooting02:42
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
Video shows flames shooting out of cargo plane in Miami00:33
Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather01:25
Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife01:28
Video shows homeless person in Los Angeles seemingly sprayed with water02:06
Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old00:45
Watch: WWII vet meets first great-great-granddaughter in viral moment02:47
N.Y. midwife falsified thousands of vaccine records02:01
Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way01:54
Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze01:39
Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.01:22
Unrelenting winter storm impacting tens of millions across the U.S.02:20
Video captures aftermath of 10-year-old boy bitten by shark in Bahamas02:46
- Now Playing
Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake02:51
- UP NEXT
Boeing cargo plane forced to make emergency landing after fire and 'engine malfunction'01:27
Biden administration cancels additional $5 billion in student debt01:45
State laws are factoring into college choices for young adults02:29
Third grade teacher becomes TikTok sensation for her financial lessons01:39
Play All