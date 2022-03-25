IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple

Dog in North Carolina abandoned by owners for being 'gay' adopted by gay couple

The dog was abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter by his previous owners because they thought the dog was gay. Steve Nichols and John Winn adopted the dog after seeing its story online.March 25, 2022

