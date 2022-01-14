Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide
01:43
Share this -
copied
A black lab named Sammy was rescued from a house that collapsed in a landslide in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood and was reunited with her owner after spending 6 days trapped under the floor. KING 5’s Erica Zucco reports.Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide
01:43
UP NEXT
A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog
02:04
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 8
00:58
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China
00:28
Goldfish 'learn how to navigate vehicle on land'
00:57
Watch: SeaWorld team rescue sea lion along San Diego freeway