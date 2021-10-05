Watch: Dogs, cats and a snake receive blessings during St. Francis of Assisi festivities in Brazil
Roman Catholics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, celebrated the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi by taking their animals to the annual blessing of the pets. St. Francis of Assisi, who was born in the 12th century and is the founder of the Franciscan order, is the patron saint of animals and the environment due to his belief that pets and livestock needed the blessing of God.Oct. 5, 2021