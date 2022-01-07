IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dogs work to sniff out Covid in some Massachusetts schools

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Department is using dogs to sniff out Covid-19 in several schools and some staff members are in favor of the new method of detection. WBTS’ Brian Burnell reports.Jan. 7, 2022

    Dogs work to sniff out Covid in some Massachusetts schools

