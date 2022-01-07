Dogs work to sniff out Covid in some Massachusetts schools
01:14
Share this -
copied
The Bristol County Sheriff’s Department is using dogs to sniff out Covid-19 in several schools and some staff members are in favor of the new method of detection. WBTS’ Brian Burnell reports.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Dogs work to sniff out Covid in some Massachusetts schools
01:14
UP NEXT
'I'm extremely frustrated': Justin Trudeau outraged over maskless party on private jet to Cancun
03:18
Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge
01:43
Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites
02:25
Novak Djokovic visa rejected in Australia amid vaccine exemption dispute
03:19
Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays