  UP NEXT

Dolly Parton dedicates awards show to people of Ukraine

00:35

Dolly Parton dedicated the Academy of Country Music Awards show to the people of Ukraine on Monday night. "I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," she said.March 8, 2022

  UP NEXT

