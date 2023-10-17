IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Donald Trump calls to bar potential refugees from Gaza

00:58

Former President Donald Trump called for barring potential refugees from Gaza from entering the U.S. “We aren’t bringing in anyone from Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Yemen or Libya or anywhere else that threatens our security,” Trump said at his campaign event in Clive, Iowa.Oct. 17, 2023

