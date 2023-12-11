IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: New drug compounds opioid crisis, Argentina's president warns of painful adjustment, and daughter of reality TV star 'Mama June' dies at 29

  • WATCH: Chihuahua runs along busy highway as motorists shield it from traffic

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Video shows large whale joining swimmers off Australian beach

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Escaped kangaroo caught after punching cop in Canada

    00:34

  • How dog owners can protect pets from mysterious illness as cases rise

    02:11

  • South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

    01:15

  • Zoo Miami debuts new Sumatran tiger cub

    01:17

  • Lion spotted on the loose after escaping from circus near Rome, Italy

    00:50

  • Long-lost echidna species seen for first time in over 60 years

    00:30

  • Watch: Leaping deer slams into truck just prior to sale

    01:38

  • Researchers look to improve dairy production as climate change affects cows

    01:47

  • Man says otters attacked him while he was swimming in a California lake

    02:10

  • 4-year-old boy killed in Detroit dog mauling

    01:25

  • Alaska bear ‘Grazer’ wins ‘Fat Bear Week’

    00:30

  • WATCH: Twin giant panda cubs named by South Korean zoo

    00:35

  • Meet Peru’s first leopard cubs born in captivity at Lima zoo

    01:31

  • More than 100 dolphins found dead in Brazilian Amazon rainforest drought

    01:14

  • Video shows family of bears exploring North Carolina backyard

    00:47

  • Mother protects son from bear as it steals their food

    00:49

  • South Carolina mechanic finds 8-foot snake under car's hood

    00:54

  • Florida man describes rabid otter 'lunging' at him during attack

    02:39

NBC News

Video shows large whale joining swimmers off Australian beach

00:31

Drone video captured a large whale that spent around an hour swimming with bathers off a beach near Perth, Australia.Dec. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • WATCH: Chihuahua runs along busy highway as motorists shield it from traffic

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Video shows large whale joining swimmers off Australian beach

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Escaped kangaroo caught after punching cop in Canada

    00:34

  • How dog owners can protect pets from mysterious illness as cases rise

    02:11

  • South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban

    01:15

  • Zoo Miami debuts new Sumatran tiger cub

    01:17
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All