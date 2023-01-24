IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

  • Now Playing

    Doomsday Clock ticks in at 90 seconds to midnight

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian prime minister pledges anti-corruption reform amid resignations

    00:44

  • Jacinda Ardern bids emotional farewell at last event as New Zealand’s prime minister

    01:17

  • Spanish police raid illegal tobacco factories accused of exploiting Ukrainian refugees

    00:57

  • Parts of Pakistan without power as national grid suffers breakdown

    00:48

  • French President Macron: ‘Nothing has been ruled out’ on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:31

  • Leaders at World Economic Forum to face reality of climate change on Swiss slopes

    04:42

  • Germany, U.S. fail to reach agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:31

  • Zelenskyy thanks U.S. for latest military aid package

    01:07

  • Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • U.S. tells allies to 'dig deeper' to help Ukraine with military aid

    01:14

  • Historic building burns in Lima after anti-government protests rock Peru

    00:41

  • 60 homes destroyed as fire rips through Seoul shanty town

    00:52

  • Meet 'Toadzilla' – Australia's record-breaking cane toad

    00:53

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaving office

    01:47

  • Tear gas and fireworks as pension protests turn violent in Paris

    01:23

  • Ukrainian authorities begin investigating deadly helicopter crash

    02:22

  • Nationwide strike in France against Macron’s plan to raise retirement age

    00:46

  • New Zealanders shocked by Ardern's resignation announcement

    01:25

  • ‘For me it’s time’: Jacinda Ardern steps down as New Zealand's Prime Minister

    01:12

NBC News

Doomsday Clock ticks in at 90 seconds to midnight

01:29

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight, a symbolic indication of humanity’s perceived proximity to human-caused catastrophe. The clock is now the closest it has ever been to midnight in its history, largely attributed to the war between Ukraine and Russia, climate change and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.Jan. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Doomsday Clock ticks in at 90 seconds to midnight

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian prime minister pledges anti-corruption reform amid resignations

    00:44

  • Jacinda Ardern bids emotional farewell at last event as New Zealand’s prime minister

    01:17

  • Spanish police raid illegal tobacco factories accused of exploiting Ukrainian refugees

    00:57

  • Parts of Pakistan without power as national grid suffers breakdown

    00:48

  • French President Macron: ‘Nothing has been ruled out’ on sending tanks to Ukraine

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All