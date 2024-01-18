IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    How to keep your pets safe from the severe winter weather

    03:58

  • Millions of Americans wake up under winter weather alerts

    03:31

  • New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast

    03:19

  • Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide

    01:15

  • Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility

    01:33

  • Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold

    01:10

  • Nearly 100 million in US under icy grip of arctic weather

    03:39

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43

  • Deadly arctic blast grips more than 80% of the country

    03:18

  • WATCH: Video shows Philadelphia bus slide on ice and crash into a fire hydrant

    00:31

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

    01:40

  • Dangerously cold Arctic blast blankets the U.S.

    03:55

  • WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City

    00:37

  • Record-breaking cold stretches from coast to coast: What to expect

    03:01

  • Life-threatening cold weather puts 92 million Americans under winter alert

    01:03

  • Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses

    03:47

  • Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend

    01:56

NBC News Channel

Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people

01:26

Fire and rescue officials say power lines brought down by a falling branch during a winter storm are to blame for the deaths of three people. A toddler was also injured in the incident. KGW's Joe Raineri reports.Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    How to keep your pets safe from the severe winter weather

    03:58

  • Millions of Americans wake up under winter weather alerts

    03:31

  • New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast

    03:19

  • Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All