IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian military buildup grows, Biden deploys 3,000 US troops

    02:08

  • US military carries out counterterrorism mission in Syria

    01:19

  • Eyewitness describes U.S. 'counterterrorism mission' in Syria

    01:04
  • Now Playing

    Dozens dead in Congo after high-voltage power cable snaps

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple dead, dozens hospitalized by adulterated cocaine in Argentina

    00:42

  • Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism

    04:03

  • Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’

    04:09

  • Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border

    01:09

  • Putin blames U.S. for Ukraine tension but open to diplomatic solution

    05:51

  • Clever crows trained to collect trash

    00:30

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Wife of North Korea's Kim Jung Un makes rare media appearance

    00:40

  • Eyewitness video captures deadly landslide in Quito

    01:05

  • Fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year on heels of nationwide protests over press Protections.

    02:35

  • Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff

    01:28

  • Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble

    01:48

  • Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’

    01:21

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

  • Anniversary of Myanmar coup marked by 'silent strike'

    00:46

  • U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report

    04:00

NBC News

Dozens dead in Congo after high-voltage power cable snaps

00:54

Officials say at least 26 people are dead after lightning struck a high-tension power cable causing it to snap and fall on houses and a market in Congo.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Russian military buildup grows, Biden deploys 3,000 US troops

    02:08

  • US military carries out counterterrorism mission in Syria

    01:19

  • Eyewitness describes U.S. 'counterterrorism mission' in Syria

    01:04
  • Now Playing

    Dozens dead in Congo after high-voltage power cable snaps

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple dead, dozens hospitalized by adulterated cocaine in Argentina

    00:42

  • Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism

    04:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All