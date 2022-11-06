Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC

- Now Playing
Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC01:28
- UP NEXT
Five people found dead inside Maryland house01:12
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members01:50
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas01:20
Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say03:43
Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?03:34
Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway02:03
Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot01:11
Defense attorneys face scrutiny, anger following Parkland verdict02:52
Twitter begins laying off employees after Elon Musk acquisition03:04
'I think I tried to fight': Vermont woman describes surviving bear attack01:40
Massachusetts murder suspect dies after ingesting battery acid01:21
Watch: President Biden vows to "free Iran" during campaign speech00:43
Paul Pelosi released from hospital00:53
Grandfather of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon killed by car while walking01:12
Couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found in separate locations01:45
Petito family alleges Utah police department failed to protect Gabby03:04
U.S. cities hiring chief heat officers to combat rising temps03:46
Car prices decrease after peaking in July01:44
Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer01:13
- Now Playing
Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC01:28
- UP NEXT
Five people found dead inside Maryland house01:12
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members01:50
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas01:20
Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say03:43
Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?03:34
Play All