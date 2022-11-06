IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC

Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC

Authorities say at least 38 people were injured in a fire at a New York City apartment building in Midtown. Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was determined to be a lithium ion battery connected to a micromobility device. WNBC’s Melissa Colorado reports.Nov. 6, 2022

    Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC

