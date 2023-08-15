IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Explosions and fire at a gas station in Dagestan leaves dozens dead

    Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

  • Huge blast destroys factory near Moscow

  • Dozens injured by an explosion at a factory northeast of Moscow

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

  • Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

  • Putin pledges free grain for Africa

  • Kim Jong Un greets Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in rare visit to North Korea

  • Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap

  • Russia claims to have shot down 2 drones launched from Ukraine

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

  • Russia blames Ukraine for deadly attack on Crimea bridge

  • Biden says Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, slams senator for ‘jeopardizing’ national security

  • ‘Is that too much to ask?’: Zelenskyy’s membership plea ahead of NATO summit

  • NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

  • Kremlin: Putin met with Prigozhin days after Wagner Group marched on Moscow

  • Russia's armed forces chief seen for first time since June's mutiny

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

Explosions and fire at a gas station in Dagestan leaves dozens dead

A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed dozens of people and injured more than 100, local officials said. A criminal investigation was launched and there was no suggestion of any hostile acts.Aug. 15, 2023

