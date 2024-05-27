IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dozens killed in airstrike on Gaza tent camp
May 27, 202401:05
    Dozens killed in airstrike on Gaza tent camp

Dozens killed in airstrike on Gaza tent camp

01:05

Dozens of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an area where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in tents. Video captured by NBC News showed the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood engulfed in flames that erupted after the bombardment.May 27, 2024

