  • At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine

    Dozens killed in attack on Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainian officials say

    Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

  • Zelenskyy calls for more 'courageous' sanctions on Russia, supplies for Ukraine

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

  • Zelenskyy warns Greece: Russia ‘will destroy our common history’

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

  • Volunteer delivers medicines by bicycle in southern Ukrainian city

  • New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

  • Russia fully withdraws troops from Kyiv

  • Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive

  • Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol

  • 'Weapons, weapons and weapons': Ukrainian foreign minister's agenda for NATO

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia hiding evidence of killing Ukraine civilians

  • PedWest border crossing open to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war

  • Military equipment en route to Poland to support U.S. armored brigade

Dozens killed in attack on Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainian officials say

More than 30 people were killed after two Russian rockets hit a railway station in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region as thousands of Ukrainians were trying to evacuate, Ukraine's state railway company said. WARNING: Video contains images some viewers may find disturbing.April 8, 2022

