    Dozens killed in India after bridge collapses into river

    Zelenskyy: Russia 'deliberately' fueling ‘artificial famine’ by pulling out of grain deal

  • Dozens dead after explosions rock Somalia’s capital city

  • Crowd surge in Seoul results in massive death toll of 149 people

  • Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

  • Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides after torrential rain hits Philippines

  • Soccer star among six stabbed in deadly attack in Milan

  • 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate change activists

  • 'The enemy is not stupid': On the front line with Ukrainian troops around Kherson

  • U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

  • Powerful images as crowds in Iran travel to grave of Mahsa Amini

  • Russian TV star Ksenia Sobchak flees country as investigators raid her home

  • Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

  • Video shows New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visiting Antarctica

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

  • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces off with opposition lawmakers for first time

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions Iranian officials, entities amid violent crackdown on protests

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

  • Putin monitors Russian strategic nuclear forces drill

Dozens of people were killed and many feared injured after a bridge collapsed into the Machuchu river in western India on Sunday. The bridge, which was recently reopened after renovation, gave way due to the number of people on it, officials told local media.Oct. 30, 2022

