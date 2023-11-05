IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey

    Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

    ‘We are suffering’: People in Gaza struggle to get food

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

  • Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit

  • Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

  • Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis

  • Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

  • Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza

  • Gazans receiving medical treatment in Israel are now stuck as war continues

  • Scenes outside Gaza hospital after Israel strikes ambulance near entrance

  • An exclusive inside-look at Israel's 'Oasis of Peace'

  • American trapped in Gaza for weeks recalls crossing into Egypt

  • Obama says it is 'hard to be hopeful' amid Israel-Hamas war 

  • Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war

  • Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting

  • Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

  • Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'

  • Scottish first minister describes trauma of in-laws' time trapped in Gaza

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

An Israeli strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip killed at least 47 people and wounded dozens of others, according to the Gaza health ministry.Nov. 5, 2023

