  • ‘They mean no Jews’: Israeli president’s global antisemitism warning

    01:28
    Video shows aftermath of Jabalia refugee camp explosion

    01:05
    FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists

    05:17

  • Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

    01:52

  • Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family

    00:32

  • U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza

    08:32

  • White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

    02:34

  • Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

    03:41

  • Israeli military releases more video of its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

    00:54

  • Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza City out of action after blasts, organization says

    00:46

  • Get an inside look at the world's largest underground hospital in Israel

    03:12

  • Gaza aid worker describes terror of shelling

    02:37

  • Hundreds of Gazan workers stranded in the West Bank

    05:22

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:27

  • Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas

    02:33

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

    05:51

  • Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained

    02:46

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    03:43

  • Israeli raid on Jenin, West Bank, leaves four dead, Palestinian officials say

    01:05

  • New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates

    02:07

Video shows aftermath of Jabalia refugee camp explosion

01:05

A massive blast at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza destroyed surrounding buildings and reportedly left dozens dead and many more wounded.Oct. 31, 2023

