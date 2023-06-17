IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  African leaders tell Putin war 'must end' during Ukraine peace talks

    Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda

    Activists rally for Iranian women's rights on anniversary of hangings

  Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

  African leaders arrive in Ukraine on peace mission

  President Xi praises Bill Gates as an 'old friend'

  Brothers reunited after deadly migrant boat shipwreck in Greece

  Crash on Canada highway kills over a dozen

  Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

  Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff

  Zelenskyy accepts U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership

  Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes

  Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose if Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds

  Survivors treated after migrant boat sinks off Greece

  Watch: Woman pulled alive from rubble after Russian missile strike in Ukraine

  EU takes major steps towards regulating AI

  New details on Amazon jungle plane crash and children who survived

  19-year-old Ugandan baseball player tapped for MLB draft league

  Italy bids farewell to Silvio Berlusconi with state funeral

  Dozens drown in Greece's deadliest migrant shipwreck this year

NBC News

Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda

The Ugandan military said the Allied Democratic Forces, a group with ties to the Islamic State, is responsible for an attack on the Lhubirira Secondary School in western Uganda. Dozens have been killed and at least six people have been abducted.June 17, 2023

