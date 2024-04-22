IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dozens of bodies exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis
April 22, 202401:16
  • Now Playing

    Dozens of bodies exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    US expected to impose sanctions against an Israeli military unit

    02:10

  • Watch: Doctors save the baby of pregnant woman killed in an airstrike on Rafah

    01:34

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02

  • Several Palestinians killed in Israeli raid as West Bank violence escalates

    01:04

  • Massive protests at Columbia continue as demonstrations spread to other campuses

    02:09

  • ‘Grateful to be alive’: Doctor determined to keep treating patients in Gaza

    01:14

  • House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok

    05:23

  • New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 100

    01:39

  • Gazan civilians bombed while sheltering in U.N. school

    02:45

  • NYPD arrests 108 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

    05:15

  • U.S. not involved in any offensive operations, Blinken says of Israel's strike on Iran

    00:51

  • Israel strikes back on Iran: What is the significance of the attack?

    02:39

  • Israel carries out limited retaliatory airstrike on Iran

    03:53

  • Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University

    01:00

  • Hezbollah leader warns Israel will pay 'a high price' if Iran is attacked

    02:34

  • Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel

    00:27

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • US to impose new sanctions on Tehran in wake of attack on Israel

    02:31

NBC News

Dozens of bodies exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis

01:16

An NBC News crew witnessed the exhumation of dozens of Palestinians bodies from one of the mass graves that were dug around the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis as Israeli forces laid siege to the area.April 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Dozens of bodies exhumed from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    US expected to impose sanctions against an Israeli military unit

    02:10

  • Watch: Doctors save the baby of pregnant woman killed in an airstrike on Rafah

    01:34

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02

  • Several Palestinians killed in Israeli raid as West Bank violence escalates

    01:04

  • Massive protests at Columbia continue as demonstrations spread to other campuses

    02:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All