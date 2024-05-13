IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dozens rush to Connecticut farm to help horses stuck in mud
May 13, 202401:25
At least 40 volunteers help build a makeshift road to free two horses stuck in a swampy area on a Connecticut farm. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.May 13, 2024

