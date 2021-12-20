Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symphony of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, returned to port Saturday, shortly after 48 people on board tested positive. WTVJ's Cristian Benavides reports.Dec. 20, 2021
