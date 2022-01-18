IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NYC healthcare workers on the 'overwhelming sense of burnout' as a result of the pandemic 03:08
Now Playing
Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic 01:51
UP NEXT
Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge 04:55 China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics 02:11 Schools, hospitals struggle amid omicron but some areas begin to see drop in cases 02:16 Omicron appears to have peaked in some states 02:00 Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge 05:38 How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge 04:04 Novak Djokovic arrives in Serbia after being deported by Australia 01:01 U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked 03:08 Free COVID tests to start shipping this week 02:16 Schools push ahead despite Covid setbacks 02:28 Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid 02:13 How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19 03:26 Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking 03:33 Students lead walkouts in Chicago, Boston to protest Covid conditions 01:12 Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints 02:04 Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases 02:38 Scientists working on universal vaccine to fight all future Covid variants 04:39 No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in trunk 01:18 Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic 01:51
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked whether the Covid-19 omicron variant could end the pandemic, saying he “would hope that’s the case,” but added that elimination is “not going to happen with this virus.”
Jan. 18, 2022 Read More NYC healthcare workers on the 'overwhelming sense of burnout' as a result of the pandemic 03:08
Now Playing
Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic 01:51
UP NEXT
Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge 04:55 China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics 02:11 Schools, hospitals struggle amid omicron but some areas begin to see drop in cases 02:16 Omicron appears to have peaked in some states 02:00