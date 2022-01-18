IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic

Fauci addresses ‘open question’ whether omicron can end Covid pandemic

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked whether the Covid-19 omicron variant could end the pandemic, saying he “would hope that’s the case,” but added that elimination is “not going to happen with this virus.”Jan. 18, 2022

