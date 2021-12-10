'We need more data': Dr. Michael Osterholm not ready to write off Omicron variant
03:51
Share this -
copied
Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at University of Minnesota, says he is not quite ready to write off the Covid-19 Omicron variant without more data and research into the strain's severity.Dec. 10, 2021
'We need more data': Dr. Michael Osterholm not ready to write off Omicron variant
03:51
Anti-vaccine activists confront California medical board president
01:46
16- and 17-year olds now eligible for Pfizer boosters
02:22
CDC authorizes Pfizer booster shot for older teens
02:31
Inequality, misinformation among issues leading to low vaccine rates in Africa
03:01
Senate overturns President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies