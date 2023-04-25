IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Drag is not a crime’: Drag queens protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

02:12

Drag queens and the LGBTQ community protested anti-LGBTQ legislation outside the Florida Capitol. “This is legislation that is depriving our community of our humanity,” said one demonstrator.April 25, 2023

