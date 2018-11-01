Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Drama department survivors from Parkland, Florida, high school shooting sing at Tony Awards

Broadway stars wept as members of the drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sang a hit from the musical "Rent."Jun.11.2018

U.S. News

  • Inside the unlikely friendship of Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman

    02:19

  • Parkland school shooting survivors perform at Tony Awards ceremony

    00:46

  • Robert De Niro at Tony Awards: ‘I’m going to say one thing. F--- Trump’

    00:36

  • Thousands show Puerto Rican pride in first parade since Hurricane Maria

    02:28

  • Remembering Anthony Bourdain, beloved chef, traveler, storyteller

    04:57

  • Maria Hinojosa: Children are effectively being put into dog cages

    09:55

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News