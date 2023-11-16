IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine

  • Full Zelenskyy: ‘We are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin’

  • Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine

  • Breaking down the geopolitical implications of war

  • Biden’s push for Israel and Ukraine aid hampered by House turmoil

  • Biden condemns actions of Hamas terrorists and Russian President Putin

  • Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine

  • Inside Ukraine's drone combat strategy

  • Russian missile strike kills over 50 people in Ukraine, officials say

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

  • Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

  • Ukraine and E.U. react to Washington's short-term funding package that dropped assistance for Ukraine

  • Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

  • President Putin meets with a former top Wagner commander and tasks him with overseeing volunteer fighting units in Ukraine

  • CNBC analysis suggests China's trade with Russia includes goods that could be used in the Ukraine war

  • Watch: Russian drone strikes in Ukraine seen from ferry crossing Danube River

  • Watch: Russian Black Sea Fleet commander seen in video after Ukraine said it killed him

Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

01:18

Ukraine’s military has released footage said to show its troops engaged in fierce fighting to capture Russian positions near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. NBC News cannot independently verify the video.Nov. 16, 2023

