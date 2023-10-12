IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dramatic video shows Sufa gun battle as IDF troops capture Hamas fighters

01:13

Video released by the Israeli Defense Forces shows soldiers retaking the Sufa outpost from Hamas on October 7, killing and capturing a number of militants in the process. The IDF blurred and edited the video before release.Oct. 12, 2023

