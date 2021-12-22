Drone captures images of ice cave caused by climate change in Switzerland
The Swiss Alps ice cave, also known as "The Mill," forms through a siphon effect. Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from the snow melt, forming a lake. In autumn, the plug disappears and the water drains, leaving the cave. It is accessible by foot, but "at your own risk," organizers said.Dec. 22, 2021
