IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Drone captures images of ice cave caused by climate change in Switzerland

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

    00:59

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ further Covid measures after Christmas

    04:12

  • Kitesurfer crosses Atlantic using just wind power

    01:05

  • Lawmaker claims he swam for 12 hours to safety after helicopter crash

    00:47

  • Putin makes new threats as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    01:25

  • Former U.S. priest guilty of sex abuse in East Timor

    00:51

  • Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon

    03:05

  • European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads

    04:43

  • Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions

    02:08

  • Japanese billionaire returns after 12-day journey to International Space Station

    01:01

  • Watch: Santas swap sleighs for gondolas at Venice regatta

    00:42

  • Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric wins presidential runoff

    00:47

  • Clashes with police as thousands marched through Brussels against Covid restrictions

    01:12

  • Londoners crowd Eurostar as France imposes travel ban, Europeans protest Covid restrictions

    02:00

  • Chinese journalist jailed after Covid reporting

    03:05

  • Boris Johnson under pressure after resounding special election defeat

    02:16

  • North Korea commemorates 10 years since death of Kim Jong Il

    01:04

  • Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction

    00:55

  • Watch: Spider interrupts Australian lawmaker's Covid briefing

    00:58

NBC News

Drone captures images of ice cave caused by climate change in Switzerland

01:10

The Swiss Alps ice cave, also known as "The Mill," forms through a siphon effect. Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from the snow melt, forming a lake. In autumn, the plug disappears and the water drains, leaving the cave. It is accessible by foot, but "at your own risk," organizers said.Dec. 22, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Drone captures images of ice cave caused by climate change in Switzerland

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

    00:59

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ further Covid measures after Christmas

    04:12

  • Kitesurfer crosses Atlantic using just wind power

    01:05

  • Lawmaker claims he swam for 12 hours to safety after helicopter crash

    00:47

  • Putin makes new threats as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All