IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Drone footage shows aftermath of Sicilian gas explosion

    01:27

  • Boris Johnson ramps up U.K. booster program ahead of omicron ‘tidal wave’

    02:12

  • Mexico's king of ranchera music Vicente Fernández dies at 81

    01:20

  • At least a dozen people injured in Lebanon explosion

    00:35

  • McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom

    01:39

  • How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth

    01:05

  • Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms

    01:26

  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling

    01:18

  • Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome

    00:53

  • Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

    00:55

  • Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

    00:36

  • At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

    00:46

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    02:04

  • China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs, says independent tribunal

    02:29

  • Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

    00:46

  • Gunmen on jet skis fire shots on beach in Cancun

    03:58

  • U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron

    01:33

  • Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

    00:43

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

NBC News

Watch: Drone footage shows aftermath of Sicilian gas explosion

01:27

At least three people were killed in a gas explosion in Sicily, while six others were reported missing. Two people were found alive under the rubble, according to the local fire chief, Giuseppe Merendino. Rescue workers said they would continue to search for survivors through the night.Dec. 12, 2021

  • Watch: Drone footage shows aftermath of Sicilian gas explosion

    01:27

  • Boris Johnson ramps up U.K. booster program ahead of omicron ‘tidal wave’

    02:12

  • Mexico's king of ranchera music Vicente Fernández dies at 81

    01:20

  • At least a dozen people injured in Lebanon explosion

    00:35

  • McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom

    01:39

  • How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth

    01:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All