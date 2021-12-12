Watch: Drone footage shows aftermath of Sicilian gas explosion
At least three people were killed in a gas explosion in Sicily, while six others were reported missing. Two people were found alive under the rubble, according to the local fire chief, Giuseppe Merendino. Rescue workers said they would continue to search for survivors through the night.Dec. 12, 2021
