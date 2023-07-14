IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall

00:55

Drone footage shows severe flooding across New Delhi after record rainfall swelled water levels in the Yamuna River that runs through the city to a 45-year high. Since the monsoon season began in June, New Delhi has recorded 113% above-average rainfall, according to India’s Meteorological Department.July 14, 2023

