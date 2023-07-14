Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall

Extreme heat could break temperature records in some regions03:53
- Now Playing
Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall00:55
- UP NEXT
Severe turbulence injures four during flight to Florida01:37
Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave02:22
Tornadoes touch down in Chicago as heat grips Southwest06:22
Unrelenting heat wave impacting 80 million from California to South Florida02:16
Flooding was ‘like rivers flowing through the main streets,’ Vermont mayor says04:00
California landslide crumbles a dozen homes, more at risk01:51
Heat wave, historic flooding impact millions across US05:47
Southern California landslide prompts evacuation of a dozen homes01:49
Brutal heat wave causing hot spots across the country to become even warmer01:28
More than 100 rescues due to Vermont flooding03:09
WATCH: Cleanup underway in Vermont after historic flooding00:57
Father of woman recalls moment she was swept away in New York flash flood01:58
Flooding was ‘a complete nightmare,’ New York county official says04:37
Millions brace for more severe weather after catastrophic flooding03:13
Drone video shows flooded town in southern Vermont00:47
Widespread damage from dangerous flooding captured around New England02:03
Dangerous flash flooding causing states of emergency in Northeast03:33
Video shows landslide destroy California home02:03
Extreme heat could break temperature records in some regions03:53
- Now Playing
Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall00:55
- UP NEXT
Severe turbulence injures four during flight to Florida01:37
Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave02:22
Tornadoes touch down in Chicago as heat grips Southwest06:22
Unrelenting heat wave impacting 80 million from California to South Florida02:16
Play All