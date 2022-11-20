IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Drone video shows aftermath of deadly missile strike on Polish border

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv

  • Russia accused of looting millions worth of art in Kherson Museum

  • Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

  • Ukrainian investigators are 'on the ground' in Poland as Zelenskyy looks for 'off-ramp'

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy insists missile strike in Poland didn't come from Ukraine

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

  • NATO says Poland missile strike was not fired by Russia

  • Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

  • NATO: Blast in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian defense missile

  • 'I saw this monstrous black cloud': Eyewitness saw blast near Poland's border with Ukraine

  • German chancellor calls for Polish explosion probe

  • Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

  • President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

Drone video shows aftermath of deadly missile strike on Polish border

Drone video shows the damage caused by a deadly missile that struck the Polish border town of Przewodow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that the missile was Ukrainian after both NATO and Poland said it was a Ukrainian-launched air defense missile. The blast, which left two civilians dead, stoked fears that the war could spread further west into Europe.Nov. 20, 2022

