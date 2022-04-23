IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch: Drone video shows debris, devastation in Mariupol

01:10

Drone footage captured rubble and debris across Mariupol as the mayor called for a “full evacuation" of the city, which Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed is now under Russian control.April 23, 2022

