Drone video reveals the huge scale of destruction in Gaza City caused by Israeli bombardments

WATCH: Student Rahaf Abuzarifa shared a video on social media showing life under fire in Gaza00:44
- Now Playing
Drone video reveals the huge scale of destruction in Gaza City caused by Israeli bombardments00:45
- UP NEXT
American death toll in Israel rises amid effort to rescue hostages01:57
Gaza City faces a humanitarian crisis as power plant shuts down05:48
'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu02:12
What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?03:49
US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership02:03
Israel builds up troops at Gaza border ahead of ground invasion02:43
‘We want a signal of life’: U.S. family desperate for news of two loved ones they fear were kidnapped by Hamas01:31
Israeli troops, tanks deployed along the Lebanese border amid tensions00:54
Residents of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip recover victims of an Israeli bombardment and search for loved ones00:49
Watch: Residents in Holon sing Israeli anthem from their balconies01:11
UNRWA director loses contact with family in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens04:14
Israeli PM Netanyahu and opposition leader form emergency unity government03:37
Israeli, Jewish schools urge parents to delete kids' social media to avoid Hamas attack images03:05
The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives04:50
U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack03:58
Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack06:42
Biden: Hamas brought 'sheer evil' to the world02:10
'We will win and we will crush you,' Israel Embassy official says to Hamas02:29
WATCH: Student Rahaf Abuzarifa shared a video on social media showing life under fire in Gaza00:44
- Now Playing
Drone video reveals the huge scale of destruction in Gaza City caused by Israeli bombardments00:45
- UP NEXT
American death toll in Israel rises amid effort to rescue hostages01:57
Gaza City faces a humanitarian crisis as power plant shuts down05:48
'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu02:12
What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?03:49
Play All