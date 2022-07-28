IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Drone video shows historic flash flooding in Kentucky

Drone video captured the historic flooding that hit Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and confirmed at least three deaths. First responders are working to rescue residents.July 28, 2022

