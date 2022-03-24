Drone video shows long lines waiting for aid handouts in Mariupol

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Drone video shows long lines waiting for aid handouts in Mariupol00:58
UP NEXT
Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway02:15
Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium06:58
Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference04:41
Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-2001:18
Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit02:10
Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine02:51
Watch: Russian navy ship burns as Ukraine claims successful attack01:05
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address01:27
Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month06:09
Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv01:10
New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly02:42
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs04:42
Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy02:58
Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting01:55
Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine02:00
Young circus artists from Ukraine find a place to train in Hungary00:57
Biden starts day of intense talks in Brussels on Ukraine invasion01:14
Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum03:48
'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine06:45
Drone video shows long lines waiting for aid handouts in Mariupol00:58
Large numbers of desperate civilians braved standing on open ground in the battered port city of Mariupol to wait in line for humanitarian aid supplies.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Drone video shows long lines waiting for aid handouts in Mariupol00:58
UP NEXT
Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway02:15
Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium06:58
Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference04:41
Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-2001:18
Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit02:10