Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake
April 4, 202401:09
    Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake

NBC News

Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake

01:09

Mine workers were left stranded on a remote mountain ledge in Hualien, Taiwan after a powerful earthquake triggered landslides that destroyed or blocked all their exit routes.April 4, 2024

    Drone video shows people trapped on mountain after Taiwan earthquake

