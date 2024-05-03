IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle
May 3, 202400:32
    Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle

Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been set up at the University of Washington in Seattle in one of the campus's courtyards. The demonstrators are calling for the university to cut ties with Israel and with Boeing, which supplies the Israeli military with aircraft.May 3, 2024

