NBC News

Drone video shows 27 rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin

01:32

27 people were rescued from a floating ice chunk that broke off a shore in Wisconsin. Many of those rescued had been fishing. No injuries were reported and officials are still determining what caused the ice to detachJan. 9, 2022

